Jay Inslee Calls for Catch and Release, Sanctuary States, DREAMer College

Wednesday on MSNBC’s Democratic Candidates’ Debate, 2020 hopeful Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said he wants to release immigrants who cross the border illegally and replicate his executive order that ensures state workers and resources won’t be used to support federal immigration efforts.

Inslee said, “There is no reason for the detention and separation. They should be released pending hearings and have a hearing and the law should be followed. That’s what should happen. We should do what we are doing in Washington state. I’m proud we passed a law that prevents local law enforcement from being turned into many ICE agents. I’m proud to be the first governor who stand up against the heinous Muslim ban. I’m proud to be a person who not only talked about DREAMers, but one of the first to make sure they get a college education and realize their dreams. These are some of the most inspirational in our state.”

He added, “Will leave you with this thought. Donald Trump the other day tried to threatens me. He thought it was a threat to send refugees in Washington state if we passed a law that I passed. I told him that’s not a threat at all. We welcome refugees into our state. We recognize diversity as a strength. This is how we built America. That tradition will continue if I’m president of the United States.”

