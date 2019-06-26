Klobuchar: ‘I Do Get Concerned About Paying for College for Rich Kids’

During Wednesday’s presidential debate, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that she gets “concerned about paying for college for rich kids,” and touted her own college plan.

Moderator Savannah Guthrie asked Klobuchar about her previous remarks about free college and if “the government programs and benefits that some of your rivals are offering [are] giving your voters and people a false sense of what’s actually achievable?”

Klobuchar responded by touching on the economy and stating that “We know that not everyone is sharing in this prosperity, and Donald Trump just sits in the White House and gloats about what’s going on, when you have so many people that are having trouble affording college and having trouble affording their premiums.”

She continued, “So, I do get concerned about paying for college for rich kids, I do. But I think my plan is a good one. And my plan would be to, first of all, make community college free and make sure that everyone else, besides that top percentile, gets help with their education. … Secondly, I used Pell Grants. I doubled them from 6,000 to $12,000 a year and expanded the number of families that get covered to families that make up to $100,000. And then the third thing I would do is make it easier for students to pay off their student loans. Because I can tell you this, if billionaires can pay off their yachts, students should be able to pay off their student loans.”

