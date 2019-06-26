MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Cautions Against ‘Post-Mueller Depression’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and show regular Donny Deutsch cautioned viewers about what they called “post-Mueller depression” in the wake of the news that former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before Congress next month.

The MSNBC talking heads acknowledged Mueller’s report was a letdown and it could be even more of a disappointment if President Donald Trump’s opponents get too invested in the prospects of bombshells coming out of Mueller’s testimony.

“I want to just kind of give everybody a, maybe a heads-up, not to be too disappointed,” Deutsch said. “I want to warn people to not again have this post-Mueller depression. When he gets up there, we hear the things we know he’s going to say. Once again, it will be recorded for history. But I do not think it is going to dramatically change where we are.”

“To Donny’s point, because I think Donny made a really good point about the sort of waiting for Mueller, and then post-Mueller depression,” Brzezinski added. “But what Bob Mueller — what’s so frightening about him for Trump — is that he will visually represent good versus evil. He will visually send that branding out to America over the course of two days. And that scares Trump, even more than the truth. The truth’s already out: It’s come out of Trump’s mouth. He is corrupt.”

