Schiff: We Will Be Asking Mueller Questions Beyond His Report About Trump’s Business

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) confirmed that his committee would be questioning former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller about subjects beyond his report.

Mitchell asked, “Congressman, is he is going to go beyond four corners of his report?”

Schiff said, “Well, that is certainly what we are going to ask of him. We will be asking him, yes, questions that go into the report, but asking questions outside of the report. The attorney general has made it clear that he feels completely free to discuss matters not in the report, and the attorney general mischaracterized the report. And so there is no law or prescription against Bob Mueller talking about other avenues of the investigation they pursued or didn’t pursue and so we will have a lot of questions to have him to answer, and we expect to get answers.”

He added, “It is enormously important for the public to hear from the man who did this investigation, to bring the facts to life, and just what it means when the president of the United States is trying to obstruct the justice of the United States, the justice system, as well as just how compromising it is when the president, for example, is pursuing his financial interests in Russia while misleading the American people about it. And so these facts need to be brought forward to the public, and that is the primary purpose of bringing him in.”

