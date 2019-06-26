Van Jones: I Think O’Rourke’s ‘Done’

During CNN’s coverage of Wednesday’s presidential debate, CNN host Van Jones stated that he thinks 2020 presidential candidate former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) is “done.”

Jones said, “Unfortunately, I think that that may have been Beto’s last hurrah. I think he’s done. Because there was such hope and expectation about him, and tonight was really the night to remind people why he was this incredible rising star, and on the issue he should have been at least fluent on, he got his butt kicked, hard.”

