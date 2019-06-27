Bernie Sanders: ‘Absolutely’ Willing to Call Trump a Racist to His Face

Thursday following the Democratic presidential debate that occurred earlier in the night, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) vowed to call President Donald Trump a “racist” if given the opportunity to do so on a debate stage with the current president.

“If you are onstage with President Trump in a general election, you’re prepared to call him a racist to his face?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked.

“Absolutely,” Sanders replied. “Look, it gives me, honestly, it gives me no pleasure to say that, I have conservative friends who are certainly not racist. You know, we can disagree in this country. But if you look at Trump, if you look at Trump’s life, history — remember he led the birther movement trying to delegitimize the presidency of Barack Obama. His attacks on immigrants is racist. His attack on the Muslim community is racist. So yes, sad to say, we have a bigot in the White House, and that’s exactly what I would say to him.

