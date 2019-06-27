Bernie Sanders: Yes, Middle Class Will Pay More in Taxes

Thursday during the Democratic Candidates Debate on MSNBC, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) acknowledged that middle-class Americans would see a tax increase to pay for his Medicare for all proposal.

Sanders said, “People who have health care under Medicare for all will have no premiums, no deductibles and copayments and no out of pockets. Yes, they will pay more in taxes and less in health care for what they get.”

