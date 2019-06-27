Chris Matthews to Kamala Harris: ‘Is Biden Finished After Tonight?’

Thursday on MSNBC’s post-Democratic presidential candidates’ debate coverage, “Hardball” anchor Chris Matthews asked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) if former vice president Joe Biden was “finished” in the Democratic primary after she tussled with him tonight.

Partial transcript as follows:

MATTHEWS: Last question, senator. apparently you drew blood tonight from the Biden campaign. They put out a statement after your back and forth with the vice president. they said you’re doing exactly what Trump wants. your reaction?

HARRIS: I certainly do not think that speaking truth about the history of segregation in our country is that, So I disagree obviously.

MATTHEWS: Is Biden finished after tonight?

HARRIS: No, I don’t think so.

MATTHEWS: in your eyes?

HARRIS: No, I don’t think so. listen, Vice President Biden has had a long career of dedicated public service, and he has done great things in his career, and I think he should be given credit for those things and for that work and for his dedication. I don’t think anyone can question his reason for doing what he does.I do believe that he cares about people, and he loves our country. So I don’t think he’s done, fix his problem that was raised tonight by you? can he fix it?