Cruz on Dem Debates: ‘The Clown Car Is Broken — There Is No Brake and It Only Steers Left’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offered his thoughts on the first night of Democratic Party presidential debates.

According to the junior Texas Republican U.S. Senator, it was “scary” to watch how far to the left the candidates were trying to position to win over voters.

“Look, the debate last night – the clown car is broken,” Cruz said. “There is no brake, and it only steers left. I got to say, it was scary last night. It was scary to see the Democrats – everyone one of the falling over each other to get further and further left.”

“You saw them embrace late-term abortions,” he added. “You saw them embrace 70% tax rates. You saw them embrace socialism. You saw them tell the American people they want to take away everyone’s health insurance. And you saw them embrace open borders.”

