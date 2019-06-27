Gabbard on Dem Debate: Lack of Minutes, Treatment by MSNBC Moderators ‘Shows a Clear Bias in Place’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, acknowledged there was a bias she was up against from the moderators in the debate she participated in on MSNBC a night earlier.

“It shows there is a clear bias in place,” Gabbard said. “I made the most of every minute that I had. I wish I had more time to address these important issues.”

The Hawaii Democrat said it was a false choice to say not using military force or sanctions was akin to isolationism, meaning the United States was not “engaged” in the world.

“This is exactly what’s wrong with the whole premise and the whole view with which too many politicians, too many leaders in this country are viewing the United States role in the world,” she said. “How about the United States be a leader in the world, work out differences and build relationships with negotiations and diplomacy and finding common interests and seeing how we can work together so we can stop sending our men and women in uniform into harm’s way, serving in missions that do not serve the interests of the American people, that make our country less safe and actually end up causing more harm and more damage to people in the countries where we wage these wasteful regime-change wars? That’s the kind of change in leadership I’m seeking to bring as president.”

