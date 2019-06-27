Joy Reid: Kamala Harris Is Now a Front-Runner

Thursday while commenting on the MSNBC Democratic candidates’ debate, network host Joy Reid declared Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) became the front-runner in the Democratic primary tonight.

Reid said, “I think the one person who gave us that very clear picture of what it would look like for them to go up against Donald Trump head to head was Kamala Harris. She had the strategy, and one of the few who went after Joe Biden head on She destabilized him on the race question. He didn’t seem to know how to answer. And she took on Donald Trump directly including back to Biden, a bank shot off of Barack Obama, which is like hearsay in the Democratic Party. She did a bank shot off Barack Obama’s deportation policy to hit that man, Joe Biden, on immigration. That was brave, and it went very well for her.”

She added, “Kamala Harris presented herself essentially as a front-runner tonight.”

