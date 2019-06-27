Julián Castro on Debate Performance: ‘Clearly, I Had a Great Night’

Thursday on CNN, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro touted his performance during the 2020 presidential debate the night before.

“New Day” host John Berman shared with Castro some Google numbers that showed searches for the former San Antonio mayor had “spiked 4,000%” since the start of the debate.

Castro said he “had a great night” and proved he can hold his own on the big stage.

“Clearly, I had a great night,” he told Berman. “I went in there and the truth is, there were a lot of American voters who hadn’t had the opportunity to hear from me. The media have focused in the last few months on some of the other campaigns.”

Castro continued, “Last night, people saw that I have a strong track record of getting things done, I have the right experience, I have a strong vision for the future of the country. … I more than held my own last night.”

