Kamala Harris: On Day One I Will Reinstate DACA Status and Protection with Executive Action

Thursday during the Democratic Candidates’ Debate on MSNBC, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) she would Immediately by executive action reinstate DACA status and protections.

Harris said, “Immediately on January 20th of 2021, we cannot forget our DACA recipients, and I’m going to start there. I will immediately by executive action reinstate DACA status and DACA protection to those young people. I will further extend protection for deferral of deportation for their parents and for veterans who we have so many who are undocumented and have served our country and fought for our democracy.”

