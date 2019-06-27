McConnell: The Senate’s Border Funding Bill Is ‘The Only Game in Town’

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that the border funding bill passed by the Senate is “the only game in town” and vowed the Senate “is not going to pass a border funding bill that cuts the money for ICE and the Department of Defense.”

McConnell said, “I’m glad the speaker and the administration are discussing some of these outstanding issues, but if House Democrats send the Senate back some partisan effort to disrupt our bipartisan progress, we will simply move to table it. The United States Senate is not going to pass a border funding bill that cuts the money for ICE and the Department of Defense. It’s not going to happen. We already have our compromise. The Shelby-Leahy Senate bill is the only game in town. Time to quit playing games. Time to make a law.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett