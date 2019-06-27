Pelosi: ‘There Is a Disagreement That Anybody Coming Across the Border Is Breaking the Law’

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) explained that there is a “disagreement” over those coming across the border were lawbreakers.

Pelosi said, “We are trying to make people aware of their rights. Once they are in our country, but you cannot say — but there is a disagreement that anybody coming across the border is breaking the law. Not until there has been a determination as to whether they can stay or not. Just because they are coming across the border, they don’t. Now we all want to have border security and do what we need to do to protect our borders, north, south, east, west or gulf coast or whatever.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN