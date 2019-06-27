Pelosi: Trump Made Dead Migrants the ‘Face of America Around the World’

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Trump administration’s immigration policy resulted in the father and daughter migrants deaths in the Rio Grande River which is now “the face of America around the world.”

Visibly emotional, Pelosi said, “Can you just imagine, the father put the little girl on shore to go back to get the mother, and the little girl wanted to be with her father, she got back in. And then he couldn’t save her, and he couldn’t save himself. This is such a tragedy. ”

She continued, “Understand the consequences of policy. I’m sure that nobody decided to have a policy would say, and I don’t care if this happens,’ but it does happen.”

She added, “I just think it’s such a shame for that to be the face of America around the world. So let’s just step back from it from a policy standpoint.”

She concluded, “This family was coming in, but they have narrowed the number of people coming through the ports of entry, so they were coming in not through the ports of entry.”

