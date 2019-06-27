Scarborough: First Debate ‘a Missed Opportunity’ for Not Going After Biden, Trump

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday reacted to the first Democrat presidential debate, calling it a “missed opportunity” for the Democrats.

Scarborough said it was an “interesting dynamic” to see the Democrat candidates not go after the clear favorite, Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump.

“When you’re sitting with 43% of the early states and they are not attacking you, that’s an interesting dynamic,” Scarborough outlined. “Also for Americans, this election is about one thing. It’s about one man. It’s about Donald Trump.”

He later lamented, “Last night, they didn’t go after Biden, they didn’t go after Trump, and I think it was a missed opportunity.”

Scarborough also pointed out how Democrats passed Obamacare, but the candidates are all embracing Medicare for All.

“If you want the Democrats to defeat Donald Trump, I’m very concerned by people embracing Medicare for All,” he warned.

