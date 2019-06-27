Sharpton to Dem Presidential Hopefuls: Don’t ‘Lose Focus’ on Trump

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network host Al Sharpton offered up some advice for the Democrat presidential hopefuls as they go into debates: Do not “lose focus” on President Donald Trump.

Sharpton said although the candidates want to win the primary, they should remember this election is about ultimately defeating Trump, who he said “is trying to reverse everything that we fought for for the last 50 years with women’s rights, civil rights and all.”

“In ’16, you were running to succeed a Democratic president you agreed with. You’re running this time against an incumbent on the other side,” Sharpton stated. “Don’t get trapped in the trees and forget the forest.”

Sharpton’s remarks came after “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough criticized the Democrats in the first debate for not going after Trump to open the show.

