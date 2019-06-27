Van Jones: Biden ‘Had a Breakdown’

During CNN’s coverage of Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, CNN host and former Obama Special Adviser Van Jones stated that the debate “had a breakdown: Biden.”

Jones praised the “masterful performance” by Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) during the debate and predicted she “would kick Donald Trump’s butt.”

He added, “So, last night, we had a break out: Castro. Tonight, we had a breakdown: Biden. He had the most to lose, and I think he lost it, in that, he never became that guy that everybody goes, that’s Joe. This is the guy who’s going to make Trump look like an idiot. This is the guy who’s going to bring us back together. He just couldn’t pull it together.”

