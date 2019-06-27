Watch: Most Dem Candidates in 2nd Debate Support Decriminalizing Crossing Border Without Documents

During Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 presidential candidates author Marianne Williamson, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (D) entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) raised their hands when asked if they would raise their hands if they support decriminalizing crossing the border without documents and making it into a civil offense.

Moderator Jose Diaz-Balart followed up with Biden to see if he was raising his hand to agree with decriminalizing crossing the border without documents or just because he wanted to speak.

Biden responded by talking about various immigration issues, but didn’t explicitly talk about decriminalizing crossing the border without documents in his response.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett