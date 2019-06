Thursday on Fox News, White House director of strategic communications, Mercedes Schlapp answered host Harris Faulkner’s first question in Spanish before laughing out loud.

Schlapp was mocking 2020 presidential hopeful, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) who spoke Spanish during his first answer at the MSNBC Democratic candidates’ debate Wednesday night.

