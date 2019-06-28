Booker on Biden’s Busing Record: Our Next Nominee Needs to Be ‘Open, Honest and Vulnerable’

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), one of the numerous Democrat presidential candidates, commented on the exchange between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden over busing in the 1970s during Thursday’s Democrat debate.

Booker said Friday on CNN’s “New Day” that the next nominee needs to be “open, honest and vulnerable” because President Donald Trump “has hurt so many people with his rhetoric and policies.”

“There are real wounds out there,” Booker told host John Berman. “There’s real racial issues we’ve got to deal with, and that’s the nominee. Whoever they are is going to have to be able to talk about this in an open and honest and vulnerable way. If they make mistakes … they can’t fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame. They have to be able to help our country heal and reconcile and deal with these difficult issues that persist in our country.”

