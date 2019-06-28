Jesse Jackson: Biden on ‘the Wrong Side of History’ Over Busing Vote

Friday, Rev. Jesse Jackson weighed in on Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) spat during the second Democrat debate with former Vice President Joe Biden over his busing vote in the 1970s.

Jackson backed Harris on the issue which caused a heated exchange on the debate stage, saying Biden is on “the wrong side of history” because the busing policy he opposed was about “racial balance.”

“My judgment is it was the wrong side of history,” Jackson said of Biden on “CNN Newsroom.”

He later added, “[W]e’ve had the federal government convene to stop from violating basic human rights. And so it is that here we are still today debating what happened then. … Kamala Harris, she was on point.”

