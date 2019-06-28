Jimmy Carter Says Trump’s Presidency ‘Illegitimate’ — Says He ‘Didn’t Actually Win the Election in 2016’

Thursday at an event in northern Virginia, former President Jimmy Carter agreed that Donald Trump’s presidency was “illegitimate,” claiming that Trump would not have defeated Hillary Clinton if the Russians did not interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

“I think a full investigation would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016,” Carter said. “He lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”

When asked a follow-up question by moderator Jon Meacham about Trump’s presidency being illegitimate, Carter did not back away from his remarks.

“Basically, what I said, I can’t retract,” he added.

(h/t WFB)

