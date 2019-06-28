Kamala Harris on Attacking Joe Biden: ‘A Contrast of Opinion on the Significance of People’ Who Served in the U.S. Senate

On Friday, 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) discussed her exchanges with former Vice President Joe Biden where she confronted him for his record the night before during the Democrat debate.

“CBS This Morning” host Gayle King told Harris she is “being accused of delivering a low blow” to Biden, but Harris shrugged it off as “just about speaking truth.”

“[I]t was just about speaking truth,” Harris told King. “As I’ve said many times, I have a great deal of respect for Joe Biden, he has served our country over many years in a very noble way, but he and I disagree on that.”

“There is a contrast of opinion on the significance of people who have served in the United States Senate in terms of their policy,” she added.

