Maher: 2020 Democratic Candidates ‘Seem to Be Playing to the Twitterati’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized Democratic presidential candidates for “trying to get the Twitter mob,” during the debates.

Maher said, “Democrats, so often their own worst enemy. Still trying to get the Twitter mob, instead of the 98% who couldn’t give a shit about Twitter.”

Maher then referenced former HUD Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro’s (D) comments about abortion rights for trans women as the winner of the “woke Olympics” in the first night’s debate.

Later, while interviewing Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Maher stated that a “passing viewer” would get the impression that Democrats “really, really, really, really, really care about illegal immigrants. They also care somewhat about health care and energy and the environment, mostly about how they affect illegal immigrants.”

He added that the candidates on the debate stage “seem to be playing to the Twitterati,” and praised Gabbard for not doing so.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett