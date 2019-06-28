Maher: It’s Time for Ten of the Democrats to Drop Out

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said ten of the Democratic presidential candidates should drop out because the field is too large.

Maher named former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (D), Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), former Representative John Delaney (D-MD), Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH), Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA), author Marianne Williamson, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

When he mentioned Gillibrand, Maher stated, “Al Franken says ‘Hello.'”

