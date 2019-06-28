Meeks: ‘Biden Is on the Ropes’ – ‘You Can Get Off the Ropes’

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that after last night’s Democratic debate, former Vice President Joe Biden is “on the ropes.” Meeks also noted that last night’s debate was only the first round.

Meeks said, “Well, as I said, there’s a second round. … Well, the first round, clearly, Biden is on the ropes. There’s no question. You can get off the ropes. You can get hit in the first round and get off the ropes, but there is no question that he got hit last night and he’s on the ropes.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett