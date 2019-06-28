Scarborough: ‘Last Night Was a Disaster for the Democratic Party’

Friday at the top of his show, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough called the second round of Democratic debates that aired on his network a night earlier a “disaster” for the Democratic Party.

“You know this is one of those moments where I have to figure out if whether I’m nice or whether I do what I’m getting paid to do,” he said. “And I guess since I want to keep getting paid, I’m going to do, with apologies to our friends here and watching, what I get paid to do. Last night was a disaster for the Democratic Party. My only hope is people were not watching, and I will tell you why.”

“Let’s talk about the goal that every Democrat believes: We have to beat Donald Trump,” he added. “So, they’re lined up in trench warfare ready to get out of the trenches, charge and fight Donald Trump. Instead, they turn their guns and shoot each other.”

Scarborough lamented the notion that for some, this could be their introductions to the Democratic field, which portrayed a message of disunity and strayed from the objective of defeating Trump. He also warned that the consensus on immigration among Democratic Party candidates on immigration was out of the mainstream and could cost Democrats votes in a 2020 head-to-head match-up against Trump.

