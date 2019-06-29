GOP Rep. Biggs: Senate Border Funding Bill Will Make Situation on Border Worse

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Border Security Caucus Co-Chair Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) criticized the Senate’s border funding bill and argued that it will make the situation at the border worse.

Biggs said, “I’m not particularly happy with it. I didn’t think it was a good bill. I actually think that it will exacerbate the situation, and not make it appreciably better. In fact, I think it will make it worse.”

He later added, “[W]e haven’t disincentivized anybody to come because we haven’t stopped the catch and release, and so, the real humanitarian crisis is going to persist.”

