Klobuchar on Trump Kim Jong-un Meeting: We Have Seen This Before ‘Nothing Comes Out Of It’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Klobuchar (D-MN) downplayed the meeting with President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in North Korea.

Klobuchar said, “I don’t think we know if it works until there is results. And we’ve seen a history Donald Trump announces these summits and nothing comes out of it. Of course, as a country we want this to work. We want to see a denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, reduction in the missiles but it is not as easy as just going and bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door. This is a ruthless dictator and when you go forward, you have to have clear focus and a clear mission and clear goals and that is been our problem so far. The president will meet with him, that is fine. It is always good to talk to people when you’re dealing with something so important as nuclear weapons. But then we have no clear path and nothing comes out of it. And so I hope that will change. I think working with our allies will make it better, but let’s be honest here, in May, they were launching missiles into the sea in violation of the U.N. resolution. That just happened.”

She added, “I think any discussions are helpful. I don’t think that is bad on its own. My problem is that this fits a pattern that we’re seeing with this administration across the world. Toughness is just not saying things by tweet, toughness is results and standing true to our country.”

