Lindsey Graham: Kamala Harris Is a Top Contender — ‘A Force to Be Reckoned With’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) as a “force to be reckoned with.”

When asked about the Democratic debates, Graham said, “I watched the debate. The policy options being presented by to the country by the leading contenders on the Democratic side are their biggest problem, pretty liberal pretty extreme.”

He added, “And one thing I’ll say about, and I said this before, she’s got game. She is very talented, she’s very smart, and she’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

