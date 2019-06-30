MSNBC’s Guest: African-Americans Who Don’t Vote Democrat ‘Colonized by the Republicans or by Russia’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” network regular Elie Mystal took a shot at African-American voters who cast a ballot for Republicans.

In reference to questions from Donald Trump, Jr. about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her race, Mystal accused African-American voters that vote Republican of having their votes “colonized” by Republicans or Russia.

“Donald Trump Jr., talking about whether Kamala Harris is black enough is like me talking about whether Idris Elba is hitting the gym hard enough,” Mystal said. “It’s dumb, it’s ridiculous. Obviously, look: There’s always going to be five, to ten, to 12 percent of African-Americans who have their vote colonized by the Republicans, or by Russia. And that’s just–look–you can’t free everybody. So like that’s just going to be a thing that happens. And we have to try hard not to overreact to your black Republican friend telling you Kamala Harris isn’t black enough.”

(h/t Newsbusters)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor