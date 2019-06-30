Sanders on Trump Kim Jong-un Meeting: Just a ‘Photo Opportunity’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said the meeting with President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in North Korea was just a “photo opportunity.”

Sanders said, “The concern here is his incredible inconsistencies. I have no problem with him sitting down with Kim Jong-un in North Korea or any place else. But I don’t want it to be a simply photo opportunity. The whole world’s media was attracted there. What’s going to happen tomorrow and the next day? He has weakened the State Department. If we’re going to bring peace to this world, we need a strong State Department. We need to move forward diplomatically not just do photo opportunities.”

He added, “Right now, while he’s meeting with Kim Jong-un, he’s still provocative in terms of almost moving toward a war with Iran. He vetoed legislation that I supported and that we won in the Senate and the House which would get the United States out of the horrific war in Yemen, which is led by the brutal dictator Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. So I don’t have a problem with him sitting down and negotiating with our adversaries. I just don’t want it to be a photo opportunity. We need real diplomacy.”

