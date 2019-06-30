Tim Ryan Likens Trump-Kim Meeting to ‘Chamberlain Going to Talk to Hitler’

In a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) questioned President Donald Trump’s trip to North Korea to meet with dictator Kim Jong-un.

Ryan, as he discussed appearing on Fox News Channel, slammed Trump’s decision to go to North Korea, comparing it to former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain visiting with Adolf Hitler infamously in 1938.

“I’ll tell you that I think what happened this weekend with North Korea, with China, I think it was Donald Trump’s appeasement tour,” Ryan told host Brian Stelter. “And so, I think we need to make sure that we hit him on some of these issues, the economic issues — the fact that 75% of the American people are still living paycheck to paycheck. Why in God’s name wouldn’t we want to go on Fox and make that economic argument to the working class people who watch Fox?”

He continued, “And they talk about historic moments. Him going to North Korea is like Chamberlain going to talk to Hitler. I mean, this guy was lobbing missiles into the Sea of Japan just a few weeks ago and the president is going to talk to him? I mean, are you kidding me?”

