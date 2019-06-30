Watch: Trump Meets Kim Jong-Un, Walks into North Korea

On Sunday, President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to walk into North Korea where he and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un met and shook hands.

“Stepping across that line was a great honor,” Trump said. “That was very quick notice, and I want to thank you … We met, and we liked each other from day one.”

The meeting between the two also included an invitation from Trump to Kim Jong Un to visit the White House, and was followed up by a private meeting in a building on the South Korean side of the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor