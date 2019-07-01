Bill Richardson: Kim Jong-un ‘Probably Laughing All the Way to the Bank’ After Trump Meeting

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Clinton administration ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s trip to North Korea to meet with dictator Kim Jong-un.

While Richardson acknowledged there is some good to be had from the president working with North Korea, the former Democrat New Mexico governor cautioned that Trump is “legitimizing” Kim Jong-un by meeting with him in multiple summits.

“My worry … is that we’re legitimizing Kim Jong-un,” Richardson stated. “We’ve given him three freebies in summits and he’s done nothing on denuclearization. He has 60 nuclear weapons, he has missiles. And he’s probably laughing all the way to the bank.”

“Can we reach a compromise where we back off of saying no sanctions relief and North Korea does something significant on denuclearization and missiles?” he asked.

