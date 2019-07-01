GOP Rep. Carter: China Trade Talks Proof Tariffs Work

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) applauded President Donald Trump’s efforts in trade negotiations with China.

Carter said the temporary deal made between China and the United States is “good news” and shows tariffs work because China has come back to the negotiation table.

“We’ve got to have fair trade, that’s all we want,” Carter advised. “The president has [shown] outstanding leadership on this. Yes, it’s caused some short term pain for many of our companies, particularly in our ag community, but at the same time, we’re going to have some short term pain in order to get some long term gain.”

He added, “Look, people think that economic sanctions don’t work, but they do. People think that tariffs don’t work, but they do. This is causing China a lot of problems. This is why they’re coming back to the table now. It’s hurting their economy. It’s hurting them — these tariffs are.”

Carter went on to say he hopes to see more pressure put on China to make them “play right” and quit being a “bad actor.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent