Julián Castro: Trump Has Been ‘Total Failure and Disaster’ on Immigration

. @JulianCastro : "This president has been a total failure and disaster when it comes to the immigration issue. Right now he's saying that a wall would suddenly deter people from coming." pic.twitter.com/y3g3uTbGx6

Monday outside the Homestead Juvenile Detention Facility in Florida 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro said President Donald Trump had been a”total failure and disaster when it comes to the immigration issue.”

Castro said, “This president has been a total failure and disaster when it comes to the immigration issue. Right now he’s saying that a wall would suddenly deter people from coming. Last year what they said is if we would be cruel enough as Americans to let them separate little children from their parents that that would deter Central American families from coming and instead more families are coming.”

