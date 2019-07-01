MSNBC’s Wallace: After Ivanka Trump’s Diplomacy, Trump Voters Have to See ‘The Emperor Is Buck-Ass Naked’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace criticized President Donald Trump for having his daughter Ivanka Trump have a role in U.S. diplomatic relationships.

Wallace said she believed the first daughter’s involvement would prompt the president’s supporters to realize “the emperor is butt-ass naked.”

Wallace said, “Let me just defend her fans, I would guess even if you’re a fan of the Trump family, you want the best people. Wasn’t that what you bought? Isn’t that what you signed up for, the best people? Even if you’re a fan, I don’t think you think Ivanka is the best person to negotiate with North Korea on nukes, do you?”

Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker said, “I would assume Ivanka would tell you she’s not as qualified as a top American diplomat to do that because she’s not.”

Wallace asked, “She’s not as qualified as a Secret Service agents, who are at least briefed on the security threats. What is she doing there?”

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said, “This is one where I have nothing nice to say. What I would say about this moment for the American people is that in times of international consequence, this is the best the nation has to offer under Donald Trump. This is what Donald Trump leads within times of international consequence. Tucker Carlson, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. If you’re happy with that, I’m sure you’ll vote for the president again. If not, this is a call to the ballot box next November.”

Wallace added, “I totally agree, and that is my point about his supporters. I think even his supporters deserve more than this. Even his supporters thought they were getting some figure in business which his friends will tell you was always a scam. He’s a guy who sat in his office without a computer with a sharpie and a newspaper stack. He wasn’t ever what they thought he was, but this is where the scam seems revealed. These is where even his supporters have to look at these pictures and say, ‘Oh yeah, the emperor is butt-ass naked.'”

