Trump: By Not Striking Iran Over Drone, ‘We’re in a Position to Do Far Worse’

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” President Trump stated that if it is needed, the U.S. is in “a position to do far worse” than the strike that had been planned against Iran in retaliation for their downing of an unmanned drone.

Trump said that by not striking Iran in retaliation for downing the drone, “I built up a lot of great capital,” which means that “if something should happen, we’re in a position to do far worse by not doing it. But, hopefully, we don’t have to do anything.”

He added, “[W]e can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

