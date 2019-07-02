Andy Ngo Attorney: ‘I Do Intend to Hold the City Government and Potentially the Mayor’ Accountable for Attack

Quillette editor Andy Ngo’s attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, went on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends” to discuss the attack Ngo experienced at the hands of Antifa in Portland, OR, over the weekend.

Dhillon revealed she plans to hold Portland government officials, including Mayor Ted Wheeler, accountable for the violent beating her client suffered.

“This cannot go on in America,” Dhillon stated. “And I do intend to hold the city government and potentially the mayor under … the fullest extent of the law. And there are some legal precedents that help me. It’s an uphill battle, but we are putting together a legal fund to sue everybody responsible for these attacks.”

“I’m going to sue everybody who the facts and the law support being sued, and I mean everybody,” she advised.

Dhillon went on to point out that even law enforcement continued to put Ngo “in further danger” by forcing him to cross through his attackers to receive medical treatment.

