Andy Ngo: ‘How Many More People Have to Be Beaten and Attacked in the City of Portland Before Things Change?’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Quillette editor Andy Ngo spoke on his run-in with Antifa at a protest in Portland, OR over the weekend.

Ngo pointed out how quick the country is to call out the right when it goes too far and asked if the country also knows when to tell when the left has gone too far.

“I think this country, rightfully, is very tuned to knowing and sensing when the right goes too far,” Ngo told host John Berman. “I wonder if this country, though, is also attuned to when the left can go too far. In the city of Portland, it’s become a hotbed for far left militancy, and it’s always been my goal to document these protests in a professional manner, and for that, I was deemed to be a provocateur and deserving of my beating.”

Later, when asked about Portland’s handling of Antifa, Ngo added, “How many more people have to be beaten and attacked in the city of Portland before things change? I am by far not the first one. There’s been many other incidents that have happened since 2016, and the policing has remained the same, which is a policy of not engaging with militant protesters.”

