Julián Castro: Career Gov’t Officials Should ‘Do What They Can to Push Back’ Against Trump’s ‘Cruel Agenda’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” 2020 presidential candidate former HUD Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro (D) stated that career government officials “are our great hope in those departments to do the right thing, to expose the cruelty and the evil that is happening, to do what they can to call attention to what they see.” He also called on those career government officials “to do what they can to push back to stop this cruel agenda” on immigration.

Castro said, “I think there should be accountability all the way around. … I will say also though, Rachel, I know, because I led a federal department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, I know that there are career officials that are not a part of this agenda. They are our great hope in those departments to do the right thing, to expose the cruelty and the evil that is happening, to do what they can to call attention to what they see. We see that with some of the things that are happening, the leaks that happened out of the White House. We’ve seen that with the Department of Homeland Security, in addition to the work of the inspector general. And I call upon them, those career officials, to do what they can to push back to stop this cruel agenda of the president.”

