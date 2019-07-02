MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Trump’s Voters Want to See Him ‘Hurt’ Immigrants — ‘It’s the Roman Colosseum’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network host Joy Reid said President Donald Trump’s voters want immigrants to be “hurt” by the president.

Discussing reports on border detention centers, Reid said, “There is no shocking the conscience of Trump voters because this is what he promised, that he would hurt the right people. So those images that shock us and shock anyone of a decent humanity, it’s the Roman Coliseum.”

“To his base, he’s hurting the right people, the people that went down there, the members of the caucus, black and brown lawmakers that went down there,” Reid continued. “To them, that’s the enemy and lies. They don’t even believe the pictures if Trump says the pictures aren’t real. Donald Trump has cultivated a Roman Colosseum within the Republican Party where they want to see him hurt those people and see them suffer.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN