Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper played a clip of 2020 hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) calling President Donald Trump a “predator.”

At campaign event in Iowa, former prosecutor Harris said, “I’m prepared to prosecute the case. And I’m going to tell you in terms of my background.”

She added, “I know predators, and we have a predator living in the White House.”

