Buttigieg to Trump: Go Sleep in a Detention Center, Then Tell Us How Great They Are

Thursday while talking to reporters, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said President Donald Trump should sleep in a border detention center before discussing the conditions of them.

Partial transcript as follows:

REPORTER: Donald Trump tweeted that migrants in detention centers have better conditions than where they’re leaving in Central America…”

BUTTIGIEG: “Yeah, maybe he ought to go sleep in one of those detention centers and then tell us how great the conditions are.