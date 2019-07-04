Warren: Trump’s July 4th Event ‘A Campaign Event’ That Taxpayers Shouldn’t Pay For

Elizabeth Warren on #FourthofJuly celebration: "Donald Trump is handing out tickets to his big donors. That's a campaign event. And if he's going to do a campaign event, then it should be paid for by his campaign contributions. It should not be paid for by the American taxpayer." pic.twitter.com/w18OeubD4E

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that President Trump’s planned July 4th event is “a campaign event,” and as such, should be paid for by campaign contributions, not taxpayers.

