Biden: Russia Election Interference Wouldn’t Have Happened ‘on My Watch and Barack’s Watch’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day” 2020 presidential hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden said Russia would not have gotten away with interfering in an election under his or President Barack Obama’s watch.

Biden said, “Look at what’s happening with Putin. While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he is undoing elections in Europe. Look at what’s happening in Hungary, look what’s happening in Poland, look what’s happening. You think that would happen on my watch or Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but I promise it wouldn’t have, and it didn’t.”

