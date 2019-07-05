London Mayor Sadiq Khan Rips Trump for LGBTQ Policies — ‘We Shouldn’t Rolling Out the Red Carpet’

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London: "It's really important we have close relations with the USA and with the President of the USA. What we shouldn't do is be rolling out the carpet for somebody whose views we disagree with so much." pic.twitter.com/4vsQMTgpZN

Friday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said his city should not roll out the red carpet for president Donald Trump because of his LGBTQ policies.

He said, “It’s really important we have close relations with the USA and with the president of the USA. What we shouldn’t do is be rolling out the carpet for somebody whose views we disagree with so much.”

He continued, ‘I’m marching tomorrow in Pride. I will speak to the LGBTQ+ community in America but also here, and across Europe, one of the consequences they are facing is some of the language he has used, some of the policies he has espoused, have had a real impact on the LGBTQ+ community in America.”

He concluded, “We shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet for somebody whose views we disagree with.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN